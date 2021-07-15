Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in June

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLABF opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Core One Labs has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52.
About Core One Labs
