Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in June

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLABF opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Core One Labs has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company in the United States and Canada. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are cannabis-infused strips, as well as produces oils, distillates, and resins.

