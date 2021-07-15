CorionX (CORX) One Day Volume Hits $457,072.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a market cap of $202,049.00 and $457,072.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CorionX has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00050292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.23 or 0.00856632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,079,370 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

