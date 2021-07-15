Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

