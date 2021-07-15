Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,676 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.72. 5,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

