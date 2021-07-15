Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 37,655 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,236,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,187,000 after acquiring an additional 494,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $59,695,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $169.02. 2,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,034. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.