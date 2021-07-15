Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $10.62 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,623,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,199,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 565,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,255,000 after purchasing an additional 361,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,057,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

