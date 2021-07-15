Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $3.26 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after buying an additional 725,530 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.74. 20,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,241. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.02 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

