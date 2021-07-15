Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $4.52 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.46. 322,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,897,620. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

