Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $8.26 Million in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 259,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.33. 24,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,107. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

