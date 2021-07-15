Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $23.66 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 182,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,657,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 8.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.20. 3,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,723. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $104.71 and a 12-month high of $151.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

