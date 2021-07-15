Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,766,000 after buying an additional 278,150 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,094.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 287,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 274,825 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 263,403 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,941,000 after purchasing an additional 214,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 486,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.74. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

