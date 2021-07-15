Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after acquiring an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,158,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.02. 22,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,612. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $196.49 and a 52-week high of $280.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

