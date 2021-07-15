Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $158.68. 108,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.