Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 186,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.38. 11,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,674. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.88.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

