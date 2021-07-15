Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.87. 1,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,812. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.13 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.