Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 182,300 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 182,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 115,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,217. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07.

