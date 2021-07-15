Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,147,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,456,000 after buying an additional 138,815 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,843. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.78 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

