Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after buying an additional 145,068 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,746. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

