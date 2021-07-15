Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $136.78. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.94 and a 1 year high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

