Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

