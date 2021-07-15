Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $30.37 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $246,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,223,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

