Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,535 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.27% of Corsair Gaming worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after acquiring an additional 241,086 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 163,627 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $4,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 121,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

CRSR opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,799,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $159,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

