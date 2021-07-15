Cortex (CTXC) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $25.77 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.89 or 0.00857738 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 180,448,201 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

