CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $124,780.00.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $140.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.20.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CorVel by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter worth $381,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

