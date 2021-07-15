Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas Buys 500,000 Shares

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 166,667 shares of Cosmos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,002.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Grigorios Siokas sold 597,532 shares of Cosmos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $728,989.04.

OTCMKTS COSM opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Cosmos Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom.

