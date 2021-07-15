Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CTRYY stock remained flat at $$27.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.