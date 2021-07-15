Covalent Market Capitalization Tops $17.01 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $17.01 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00041151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00112852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00148644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,618.27 or 1.00043040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.