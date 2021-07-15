Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin Sells 1,498 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $152,790.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06.

CVET traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $24.97. 22,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,511. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -311.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

