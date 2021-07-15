Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Sells $632,652.28 in Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.03. 386,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,450. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

