Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) General Counsel Owen S. Littman Sells 6,307 Shares

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $253,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.03. 386,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

COWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cowen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Cowen by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.