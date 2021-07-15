CRDT Reaches One Day Volume of $1.09 Million (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. CRDT has a market capitalization of $49,963.67 and approximately $1.09 million worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CRDT has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One CRDT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00857443 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

