Cream (CRM) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $21,593.46 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,223.61 or 1.00988398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00036802 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.79 or 0.01271744 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.00358333 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.62 or 0.00387426 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00053990 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.