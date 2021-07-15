Cream Finance Hits Market Cap of $114.83 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for $186.30 or 0.00583317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $114.83 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.90 or 0.00866975 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

