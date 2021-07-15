Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Major Shareholder Eric Goldberg Sells 206,397 Shares

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 206,397 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $745,093.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eric Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Creatd alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Eric Goldberg sold 983,287 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $5,644,067.38.

Creatd stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,490,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,295. Creatd, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.