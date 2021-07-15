Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Major Shareholder Sells $5,644,067.38 in Stock

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 983,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $5,644,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eric Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Eric Goldberg sold 206,397 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $745,093.17.

CRTD traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 4,490,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,295. Creatd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Creatd in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Creatd in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creatd in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creatd in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creatd in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

