Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,020 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Stepan worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,049,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,871,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stepan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,018,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $42,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 12-month low of $97.57 and a 12-month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

