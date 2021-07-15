Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Kelly Services worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $13,670,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 36.1% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 239,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 202.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.29. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.