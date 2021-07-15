Credit Suisse AG Buys 18,585 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vroom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vroom by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Vroom by 31.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Vroom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,991.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,062,251 shares of company stock worth $90,109,031 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

