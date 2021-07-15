Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Washington Federal worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,191,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after purchasing an additional 77,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 491,895 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

