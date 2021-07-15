Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,992 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of AAR worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AAR by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.54 and a beta of 1.77. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

