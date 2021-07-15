Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653,224 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.90% of GWG worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWGH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GWG by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GWG by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GWG by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in GWG by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GWG by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Get GWG alerts:

GWGH opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.38 million, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76. GWG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH).

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.