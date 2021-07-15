Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,394 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Northwest Bancshares worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 194,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 186,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,018,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

