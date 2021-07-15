Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,744 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,549,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $94,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $464,847.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

