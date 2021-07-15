Credit Suisse AG Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,337 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Codexis worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDXS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CDXS stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.28. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDXS. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Insiders have sold 92,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,403 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

