Credit Suisse AG Has $1.96 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,346 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Belden worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Belden by 133.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Belden by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Belden by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,444,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDC opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.11 and a beta of 1.48. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

