Credit Suisse AG Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,889 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Cryoport worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 12.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 508,272 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,358 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 225.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 26,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 66.2% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 216,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 86,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $246,311.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,760 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,756 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

CYRX stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.45.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

