Credit Suisse AG Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 20.09% of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWGV opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.02. Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF has a 52-week low of $79.58 and a 52-week high of $122.23.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.