Credit Suisse AG Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Universal worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,794,000 after buying an additional 241,357 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 509,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after buying an additional 130,875 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal in the first quarter valued at $1,975,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal in the first quarter valued at $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Universal stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

In related news, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $454,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

