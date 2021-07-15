Credit Suisse AG Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of ProAssurance worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

