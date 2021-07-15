Credit Suisse AG Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $515,609.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHEN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

